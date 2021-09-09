Choosing the Perfect Color for Your Windows and Doors
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus
on September 9, 2021
You’ve finally picked out the type of windows you want along with the material you want for the window frame. Now, it’s time to pick a color. This may seem like a simple decision, but with so many different options, you need to take into consideration what look you are going for with your window and door color. Below is a list of some common color choices, what they do for your home and the considerations to take into account when picking your window and door colors.
Considerations
There are many things that you must take into consideration when choosing the colors you want for your windows and doors. You have to look at your surroundings and the environment and climate that your home is situated in. You have to think about the amount of dirt and dust that is around your home and will likely get on the exterior of your home. You can also think about the temperature in your area and the way the sun hits your home that can cause fading. For example, if your home is constantly in the sun, you may want to choose a lighter color for your windows and doors as those colors can take on more heat while darker colors can fade quickly.
Another consideration to think about is your home’s features. Look at your home’s siding and the colors that are already on the exterior of your home. By looking at these things, you can use samples to try and see which colors will complement the existing structure while also giving it the look and feel that you are going for.
Along with considering your home, you also have to think about yourself, your style and the colors that you want in your home. Your home is a reflection of you and so you have to consider what your style is and how you want that to be shown through your home. You also have to consider what you want your windows and doors to do for you, including how you want to style them. For example, if you prefer not to use window treatments, a black frame might be the best choice for you as they are commonly left without them. Overall, you have to think about how you incorporate your windows and doors into your entire home and pick a style of window that suits it.
Black
Black windows date back to the 19th century as black windows were first used in warehouses, factories and other industrial-style buildings. They then became popular in modern-style homes as architects and builders began using larger windows in their designs including things like entire walls of glass. The color black was a great choice for these designs as black is versatile, packed with character and gives off an impression of your home. They also create contrast within your home that helps it stand out and be appealing with its depth. Black windows can also be used in modern farmhouse and transitional designs like in homes with white siding and black windows. Black windows add drama as they are a bold statement. They highlight the outline of the window. These frames are also commonly thin for more glass space, creating even more of an added effect.
White
White windows give off a classic style that is commonly found in colonial, traditional, country, beach and cottage-style homes. White windows brighten up your home and can draw attention to themselves, especially if they are contrasting dark or bold colors that are on the exterior of your home. Overall, white windows have a clean, crisp design that can work with a variety of home styles. With white windows being standard for so long, they won’t be going out of style anytime soon.
Neutral
Neutral colors can include muted blues, grays and browns. These neutral colors allow you to have somewhat of a blank canvas for your home. This means that you can add accents or bold colors to other parts of your home like furniture, walls or other accessories. Neutral tones are also versatile, so when you are ready for a new style or you want to redo the accessories in a room, you can create a new feeling in the room with the same-colored window and door frames. Neutral colors also give off a relaxing and soothing room feel. They are not overwhelming and can give you a harmonious room.
Bold/Bright
Bold, bright colors can be a scary thing to want to add to your home as you don’t want it to be too overwhelming or too colorful. This is why adding a hint of color to areas like your windows or front entry door are great options! Your bold color doors can create a focal point for your home that people see when they first look at it. You can still choose a bright color that complements your home’s color scheme while also having it reflect your personality. Some common colors that are chosen for a stand-out front entry door are red, yellow, and blue.
Natural Wood
Natural wood windows give off an aesthetic like other colored windows. The natural wood can add warmth to your home as well as making it feel cozy and comfortable. Wood windows have a wide variety of finishes and stains that can be chosen to match your style and the color you want. A natural wood coloring can also make you feel connected to the natural, outside world as well as to appreciate it.
There are a lot of different choices when it comes to choosing the color you want for your windows and doors. We offer a variety of different colors and finishes for each of our series and even offer custom colors for some things. We do this so that you can choose a color that matches you and your home’s wants, needs and style. Whether it’s matching to the existing colors and styles of your home, trying something new and different or you want different colors on the interior and exterior, we are here to help you make the perfect choice for you.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.