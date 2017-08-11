<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Window Replacement for Historic Colonial Home

PostedbyJeff Dim

on August 11, 2017

Before

old historic home windows columbus ohio

After

new double hung window replacement on historic home ni columbus oh

Project Scope

This Columbus, OH homeowner wanted to update the exterior look of their historic home, replacing the old windows with traditional wood double hung windows and grilles to match the home's architectural style and historic authenticity. To retain the historic look, we used Integral Light Technology® grilles, which are permanently bonded to the inside and outside of the windows, and designed to authentically mimic the look of traditional windows. Non-glare spacers between the grilles cast a realistic shadow from individual windowpanes just like this home's original windows would. This creates the most authentic look of true divided-light windows. 

