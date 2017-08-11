Window Replacement for Historic Colonial Home

This Columbus, OH homeowner wanted to update the exterior look of their historic home, replacing the old windows with traditional wood double hung windows and grilles to match the home's architectural style and historic authenticity. To retain the historic look, we used Integral Light Technology® grilles, which are permanently bonded to the inside and outside of the windows, and designed to authentically mimic the look of traditional windows. Non-glare spacers between the grilles cast a realistic shadow from individual windowpanes just like this home's original windows would. This creates the most authentic look of true divided-light windows.