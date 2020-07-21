Common Replacement Window Questions

While a lot of people tend to replace their windows when they begin noticing energy efficiency issues, such as a draft, others decide it’s time to replace for other reasons including:

broken sash or glass

fading color or stain

broken latch or lock

window won’t open or it won’t stay open

windows are older (meaning 20+ years)

Oftentimes, homeowners wondering about window replacement experience one or more of these issues. Any one of them, though, could mean it's a great time to start thinking about replacement. What's best for your family will ultimately determine when and how you plan to start the replacement process.