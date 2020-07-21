Common Replacement Window Questions
on July 21, 2020
How do you know when it's time to replace your windows?
While a lot of people tend to replace their windows when they begin noticing energy efficiency issues, such as a draft, others decide it’s time to replace for other reasons including:
- broken sash or glass
- fading color or stain
- broken latch or lock
- window won’t open or it won’t stay open
- windows are older (meaning 20+ years)
Oftentimes, homeowners wondering about window replacement experience one or more of these issues. Any one of them, though, could mean it's a great time to start thinking about replacement. What's best for your family will ultimately determine when and how you plan to start the replacement process.
Can I change the size of my windows?
While every situation is different, if you want to make your window openings slightly smaller or larger, that's usually doable! To figure out just how large you can make your window openings, you'll want to speak with one of our sales reps or window installers. They'll be able to look at your current windows and give you options for size alteration.
How many windows can I get replaced at once?
As many as you would like! We do everything from one window to a full home of windows. How long your install lasts depends on how many windows you need replaced. Our installers always work one-in, one-out. This means even if your install takes two days instead of one, you won't be left with any missing windows.
We can also replace windows in stages. This is great option for homeowners who prefer to break up their spending. Or if you have some windows worth keeping, you have the option to complete the replacement process in phases according to your own timeline.
How much will it cost to replace my windows?
The cost to replace your windows depends on a number of factors. Each window must uniquely fit your home and what might be right for someone else's preferences might not be right for yours. Because our windows are built specifically for your home and due to the range of options in terms of material, color and style price can vary widely.
How long do windows last?
Our windows come with a lifetime warranty for the homeowner who purchases them but overall, you can expect your windows to last 20-30 years. We have even replaced Pella windows that were over 40 years old.
What time of year is it best to replace windows?
Not too long ago, weather impacted window installation a great deal. Now, we're able to perform installations whenever is best for you. We can do both summer and winter installs. Since we conduct a one-in, one-out replacement process, you won't lose heat or air conditioning no matter when you decide to replace.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.