Contemporary Wood Double-Hung Windows In Grapevine, TX Home
on August 9, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Grapevine, TX
Age of Structure:
New Construction
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire home
Products Used:
This new construction home in Grapevine, TX has wood double-hung windows with aluminum cladding and are in a contemporary style. The double-hung windows allow for light to enter the home while also being easy to operate. Our contemporary windows have less of a sight-line which allows for more glass in the window. These owners are able to enjoy their beautiful windows year around. A special thank you to Maykus Custom Homes for helping with this home.
