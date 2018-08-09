<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now
  • Home
  • /
  • Contemporary Wood Double-Hung Windows In Grapevine, TX Home

Contemporary Wood Double-Hung Windows In Grapevine, TX Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus

on August 9, 2018

Wood Double-Hung Window Installation

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Grapevine, TX

  • Age of Structure:

    New Construction

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire home

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows and Double-Hung Windows

This new construction home in Grapevine, TX has wood double-hung windows with aluminum cladding and are in a contemporary style. The double-hung windows allow for light to enter the home while also being easy to operate. Our contemporary windows have less of a sight-line which allows for more glass in the window. These owners are able to enjoy their beautiful windows year around. A special thank you to Maykus Custom Homes for helping with this home.

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now