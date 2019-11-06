Replacing your entry door can be difficult when you’re trying to upgrade your entry door while still retaining the aesthetic you already have. Decorative glass can be the perfect answer to your new entry door design. This September our Columbus homeowners took full advantage of the plethora of decorative glass options we offer in order to customize their entryways!

Our sales team sees some of the best and newest trends when they’re out spending time with their customers and helping them to replace their windows and doors. They’re all throughout our city each and every day both seeing and installing some of the newest, most modern trends. When it comes to modernizing and updating your home, you couldn’t take advice from a better source! Luckily we’re curating the month’s trends that we’ve noticed, just for you in Columbus, every single month. September’s trend of the month? Our Columbus homeowners are installing entry doors with decorative glass in order to achieve a more beautiful entry!

When looking to get a new entry door with decorative glass there are three main details to consider: