Decorative Glass Beautifies Fiberglass Entry Door
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus
on September 11, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Worthington (Columbus), OH
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved: Entryway
Entryway
Products Used:
This Worthington, Ohio, homeowner wanted to upgrade the beauty and delicacy in their entryway and let in a bit more light.
We found the perfect balance of light and elegance in a fiberglass entry door with Isabella Nickel Glass.
The new fiberglass entry door lets more light into the home and the addition of the decorative glass is a delicate feature that really enhances the beauty.
Project Gallery
