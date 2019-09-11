<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Decorative Glass Beautifies Fiberglass Entry Door

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus

on September 11, 2019

entry door with decorative glass

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Worthington (Columbus), OH

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entryway

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Door

This Worthington, Ohio, homeowner wanted to upgrade the beauty and delicacy in their entryway and let in a bit more light.

We found the perfect balance of light and elegance in a fiberglass entry door with Isabella Nickel Glass.

The new fiberglass entry door lets more light into the home and the addition of the decorative glass is a delicate feature that really enhances the beauty.

Project Gallery

