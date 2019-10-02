Double Entry Door Replacement Lets More Light Into Delaware Home

This Delaware, Ohio, homeowner wanted to upgrade their entryway with a double entry door. They wanted to let more light into their entryway but keep their privacy as well.

We installed double fiberglass entry doors in an oak grain finish painted Iron Ore to give the homeowner the painted wood look they wanted.

The new double entry door with a double European 3/4 light with Dwell Decorative Glass provides the elegant look the homeowner was looking for but also let more light into the home. The homeowners are ecstatic about the upgrade!