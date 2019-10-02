<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Double Entry Door Replacement Lets More Light Into Delaware Home

on October 2, 2019

Before

Old wood-look entry door with twin sidelights and decorative glass

After

New black fiberglass double entry doors with decorative glass

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Delaware, OH

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entry

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

This Delaware, Ohio, homeowner wanted to upgrade their entryway with a double entry door. They wanted to let more light into their entryway but keep their privacy as well.

We installed double fiberglass entry doors in an oak grain finish painted Iron Ore to give the homeowner the painted wood look they wanted.

The new double entry door with a double European 3/4 light with Dwell Decorative Glass provides  the elegant look the homeowner was looking for but also let more light into the home. The homeowners are ecstatic about the upgrade!

