Double Entry Door Replacement Makes For Grand Entrance in Worthington Home

These homeowners in Worthington, Ohio really wanted to replace their entry door due to energy efficiency concerns as well as being ready for an aesthetic upgrade. They were unhappy with the overall look of the door and felt it was a bit too dated and the storm door blocked the view of their entryway. We replaced a single entry door with a double door. In order to do this we had to eliminate the sidelights.

In order to let the amount of light in that the homeowner wanted we gave them a double door with 3-quarter light. The homeowners were thrilled with the upgrade and love how grand and beautiful it made their entryway look.