Double Hung Window Increases Energy Efficiency of Columbus Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus

on July 26, 2019

New vinyl double-hung window on a red brick home

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Columbus, OH

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Side of home

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows and Vinyl Windows

This Columbus, Ohio, homeowner had an old window that was not energy efficient.

They wanted a replacement that looked similar to the original and would match the rest of the home.

We replaced the old window with a new vinyl double-hung window to increase energy efficiency and maintain the style of the home.

Project Gallery

