Double Hung Window Increases Energy Efficiency of Columbus Home
on July 26, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Columbus, OH
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Side of home
Products Used:
This Columbus, Ohio, homeowner had an old window that was not energy efficient.
They wanted a replacement that looked similar to the original and would match the rest of the home.
We replaced the old window with a new vinyl double-hung window to increase energy efficiency and maintain the style of the home.
Project Gallery
