Double-Hung Wood Window Beautifies Upper Arlington Cottage

This Upper Arlington, Ohio, homeowner needed a new wood double-hung window in their bathroom that would offer the privacy they needed in their first floor bathroom.

The homeowner also wanted Integrated Light Technology (ILT) bars in order to match the rest of the home.

We installed a wood double-hung window with obscured glass to offer them the privacy they needed for this space.

The new wood window provided the best look for the homeowners that also met their needs for this particular room. They're happy with the updated bathroom window in their cottage and they love the new look!