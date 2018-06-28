<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Drafty Window Gets New Life

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus

on June 28, 2018

Before

Wood Window Replacement Before

After

Wood Window Replacement After

Project Scope

This brick style home in Columbus, OH was in need of a new window to replace the old drafty windows. The customers wanted to keep the original look of their windows and improve the function of the old windows. We used a double-hung wood window with Integral Light Technology® (ILT) grilles. ILT grilles give the look of individual glass panes to accurately match historic detail. It creates the most authentic look of true-divided-light windows.The new window eliminated the draft and improved the home's curb appeal. 

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

