Drafty Window Gets New Life

This brick style home in Columbus, OH was in need of a new window to replace the old drafty windows. The customers wanted to keep the original look of their windows and improve the function of the old windows. We used a double-hung wood window with Integral Light Technology® (ILT) grilles. ILT grilles give the look of individual glass panes to accurately match historic detail. It creates the most authentic look of true-divided-light windows.The new window eliminated the draft and improved the home's curb appeal.