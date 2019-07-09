<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Entry and Patio Door Replacement Upgrade Dublin Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus

on July 9, 2019

potted plants decorated pella door

Project Scope

This Dublin, Ohio, homeowner wanted three 3-panel sliding doors installed as well as a new entry door.

We installed new Pella Lifestyle Series triple-pane patio doors in a provincial stain with an almond exterior. The entry door we installed was a major aesthetic upgrade as well. The new fiberglass entry door system is a European 3/4 light with 3/4 sidelights and Rhythm Glass. The fiberglass is in a provincial stain on an oak grain. The result is a  beautiful, cohesive look among the new doors.

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now