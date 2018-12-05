Entry Door and Window Replacement Update Aesthetic & Increase Functionality

The homeowners of this Columbus, Ohio, home needed to replace their front entry door. Their old door had poor energy efficiency and they wanted a more elegant look.

We installed a fiberglass entry door with a Real Red exterior and Isabella decorative glass. The homeowners wanted to keep the bright red pop of color the original door offered, while also adding more light into the entryway. The decorative glass really gives the entryway a more elegant and detailed look compared to the previous entry door.

While we were there, we also replaced an old window on the front of the home that was letting in a noticeable draft. The new window matches the original look of the home perfectly. Both the new window and fiberglass entry door updated the aesthetic of the home and allowed for better energy efficiency.