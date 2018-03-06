<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Entry Door Details Make a Huge Difference for Columbus Home

Jeff Dim

on March 6, 2018

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Columbus, OH

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front entry door

  • Products Used:

    Wood Entry Doors

The homeowners of this Columbus, Ohio, home wanted an updated entry door with a similar aesthetic. We upgraded their wood entry door with a more modern replacement.

We installed a Mahagony Grain Plank 2-Panel entry door with Dwell Sidelights. The door still keeps its charm with the vibrant red color and we added little details in the panel and decorative glass in the sidelights for architectural interest.

We also replaced some of their windows, dropping a sill on one of them in order to let more light into their home. 

The window and door updates maintain the classic style while adding more light to the home.

