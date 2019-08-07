<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Entry Door Replacement Brightens and Updates Dublin Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus

on August 7, 2019

New fiberglass entry door with full-length sidelights in a cranberry color

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Dublin, OH

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entryway

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

These Dublin, Ohio, homeowners wanted to replace their entry door in order to update the outside of their home and boost curb appeal.

We worked with the homeowners to find a new color for their entry door. They decided on cranberry paint with an almond frame to better match their home and improve their curb appeal.

The homeowners feel their new cranberry fiberglass entry door system is a better fit for the aesthetic of their beautiful brick home than its predecessor.

Project Gallery

