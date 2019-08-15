<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Entry Door Replacement Updates Flint Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus

on August 15, 2019

Before

Old entry door on beige home

After

New blue fiberglass entry door with statement glass sidelight

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Flint, OH

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entry door

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Door

This Flint, Ohio, homeowner wanted a replacement entry door to upgrade the overall look of their home and entryway but with a color that would match their old door.

This homeowner really did their research and thought through their decision to go with us. We installed a new fiberglass entry door and sidelight. 

The beautiful new door upgrades the overall look of the entryway and lets more light into the home.

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now