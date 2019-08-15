Entry Door Replacement Updates Flint Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus
on August 15, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Flint, OH
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Entry door
Products Used:
This Flint, Ohio, homeowner wanted a replacement entry door to upgrade the overall look of their home and entryway but with a color that would match their old door.
This homeowner really did their research and thought through their decision to go with us. We installed a new fiberglass entry door and sidelight.
The beautiful new door upgrades the overall look of the entryway and lets more light into the home.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.