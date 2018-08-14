Black Fiberglass Door Updates Columbus Entry
on August 14, 2018
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Columbus, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Entryway
Products Used:
These Columbus, Ohio, homeowners wanted to update their faded wood entry door with something that had more curb appeal and was more durable.
The homeowners chose a premium oak grain fiberglass door with black paint and Francesca decorative glass. This option allowed the customers to have the look of real wood without the maintenance.
