<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Black Fiberglass Door Updates Columbus Entry

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus

on August 14, 2018

Before

old fading wood stained door

After

new oak fiberglass door with black paint and francesca nickel glass

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Columbus, OH

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entryway

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

These Columbus, Ohio, homeowners wanted to update their faded wood entry door with something that had more curb appeal and was more durable.

The homeowners chose a premium oak grain fiberglass door with black paint and Francesca decorative glass. This option allowed the customers to have the look of real wood without the maintenance.

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now