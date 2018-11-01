<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Fiberglass Double-Hung Window Replacement in Columbus

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus

on November 1, 2018

Before

before image of columbus home with new fiberglass double-hung windows

After

outside after image of columbus home with new fiberglass double-hung windows

Project Scope

The homeowners of this Columbus, Ohio, home needed to replace their old wood windows with something more durable.

We installed fiberglass double-hung windows for this project. Fiberglass material offers durability with a modern look, which was exactly what the homeowners were looking for.

This was the first phase of replacement windows in a home that will eventually be filled with both Pella windows and doors!

Before

before image of rotted wood on columbus home with new fiberglass double-hung windows

After

inside after image of columbus home with new fiberglass double-hung windows

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now