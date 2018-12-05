<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Fiberglass Entry Door Replacement For Columbus Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus

on December 5, 2018

Before

before image of columbus home with new fiberglass entry door

After

after image of columbus home with new fiberglass entry door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Columbus, OH

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entryway

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

The old front entry door on this Columbus home was faded and worn. It was not energy efficient and needed to be replaced. The homeowner requested a darker stain and less maintenance without sacrificing the look of real wood. We installed a fiberglass entry door with premium oak grain and Isabella decorative glass.

The new entry door keeps the wood look that the homeowner originally fell in love with but also fulfills their vision of a darker and more classic looking entryway that fits the overall home much better than the previous entry door.

side image of columbus home with new fiberglass entry door

