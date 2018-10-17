<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Fiberglass Entry Door Replacement Transforms Columbus Home Entryway

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus

on October 17, 2018

Before

before image of columbus home with new fiberglass entry door

After

entry door with no glass

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Columbus, OH

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entryway

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

These Columbus, OH homeowners wanted to update their old front entry door. They wanted to update the aesthetic of the home and needed an entry door with more durability. We installed a fiberglass entry door with a vivid grain. Fiberglass material gives the look of real wood with less maintenance and better energy efficiency. The homeowners are very pleased with the look of their new fiberglass front entry door.  

