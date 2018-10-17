Fiberglass Entry Door Replacement Transforms Columbus Home Entryway
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus
on October 17, 2018
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Columbus, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Entryway
Products Used:
These Columbus, OH homeowners wanted to update their old front entry door. They wanted to update the aesthetic of the home and needed an entry door with more durability. We installed a fiberglass entry door with a vivid grain. Fiberglass material gives the look of real wood with less maintenance and better energy efficiency. The homeowners are very pleased with the look of their new fiberglass front entry door.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.