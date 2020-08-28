Find Your Style: Traditional vs. Contemporary

What’s all throughout your home and one of the biggest draws to your guests' eyes? Your windows! This means that while you might not think about the day in and day out, they have a heavy influence on the overall style of your home.

If you’re looking to replace your windows, you may need to assess what style of home you currently have, and if you’re looking to renovate or redecorate any time soon, what style of home you’re aiming to have. Two of the major, and most different styles, are contemporary and traditional.

Curious which you lean more towards? Learn more about what these styles look like and what décor, windows, and features tend to lend themselves to which style.