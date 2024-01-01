<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Columbus French Doors

Exterior French Doors Add Style to Your Interior Space

French patio doors are often considered a classic style fit for traditional homes. They do offer that old-world feel for homes in historic neighborhoods. Wooden French doors can also provide a contemporary look that connects past and present, bringing your older home into the modern era — a big trend in Columbus.

Because they swing open on hinges, rench patio doors are often called hinged patio doors. You can design your doors to open on an inswing or outswing, and with double French doors, have one door operable while the other stays fixed. This design flexibility makes French patio doors a popular option in homes of all styles and sizes.

Commonly known as: exterior french door, hinged patio door, swinging patio door, garden door

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Mid-Century Modern Decor

Mid-century modern design was the big housing trend in the 50s and 60s in Ohio. The home style can be found all over Columbus, where many of the affordable homes were prefabricated and shipped locally and around the country. Whitehall is known for its mid-century modern homes from this era. Mid-century modern decor and furniture are still popular in the city.

Screen* Doors for French Doors

Screens are a common addition to French patio doors as homeowners can introduce air flow in their homes and help keep insects out. High-transparency screens made out of finer fabric fit the function while minimizing the impact on the aesthetics. Screen doors for French doors open out, so your patio doors must open on an inswing.

Double French Doors

Hinged French doors offer similar design flexibility as entry doors, where you can choose a single or double door and surround your door with window combinations. Double French doors create a wider opening to your patio and a greater connection to the outdoors. With modern frames, you can create the look of a wall of glass. Double French exterior doors also give you the option to make one door stationary, so only one door opens while the other stays fixed.

*Warning: Use caution when children or pets are around open windows and doors. Screens are not designed to retain children or pets.

Product Lines

Columbus Climate Recommendations

Low-E Protection

Get year-round protection with Low-E insulating glass. The added protection helps provide balanced insulation from the cool winters and moderate summers in Columbus.

Glass Glazing

Glazing on your patio door glass panels can help seal out the weather — including those freezing temperatures — and help you maintain a comfortable home climate.

Durable Materials

Columbus weather brings waves of humidity and precipitation. Wood with exterior aluminum cladding can stand up to all seasons and continue to perform in the Ohio River Valley climate.

Find a Pella Showroom

Explore Your Options with an Expert

A Pella Windows & Doors of Columbus expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home — and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement, and estimate.

Frequently Asked Questions

