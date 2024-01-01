Columbus French Doors
Exterior French Doors Add Style to Your Interior Space
French patio doors are often considered a classic style fit for traditional homes. They do offer that old-world feel for homes in historic neighborhoods. Wooden French doors can also provide a contemporary look that connects past and present, bringing your older home into the modern era — a big trend in Columbus.
Because they swing open on hinges, rench patio doors are often called hinged patio doors. You can design your doors to open on an inswing or outswing, and with double French doors, have one door operable while the other stays fixed. This design flexibility makes French patio doors a popular option in homes of all styles and sizes.
Commonly known as: exterior french door, hinged patio door, swinging patio door, garden door
Slide 1 / 4
PELLA NOW, PAY LATER
50% Off Qualifying Installations1
OR
0% APR for 60 Months2Claim Offer
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Mid-Century Modern Decor
Screen* Doors for French Doors
Double French Doors
*Warning: Use caution when children or pets are around open windows and doors. Screens are not designed to retain children or pets.
Columbus Climate Recommendations
Low-E Protection
Glass Glazing
Durable Materials
Why Choose Pella?
Customized with You in Mind
Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.
Built to Last
Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.
We Come to You
An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.