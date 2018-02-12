<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

From Classic To Contemporary: A Front Entry Door Transformation

PostedbyJeff Dim

on February 12, 2018

Before

old classic double entry door replacement - columbus, ohio

After

entry door replacement

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Columbus, OH

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front entrance and front door

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

This Columbus, OH home got an entryway update after replacing their classic style double entry doors with glass double entry (or French) doors giving off a sleek, modern look. The obscure frosted glass on the new fiberglass entry doors allows natural light into the entryway of the home without compromising the homeowners' privacy. The large expanse of glass and sleek hardware give the home a more modern and contemporary aesthetic. 



Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now