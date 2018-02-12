From Classic To Contemporary: A Front Entry Door Transformation
PostedbyJeff Dim
on February 12, 2018
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Columbus, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Front entrance and front door
Products Used:
This Columbus, OH home got an entryway update after replacing their classic style double entry doors with glass double entry (or French) doors giving off a sleek, modern look. The obscure frosted glass on the new fiberglass entry doors allows natural light into the entryway of the home without compromising the homeowners' privacy. The large expanse of glass and sleek hardware give the home a more modern and contemporary aesthetic.
