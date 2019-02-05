From Dated to Grand: An Entryway Upgrade for Columbus Home

The homeowners of this Columbus, OH home needed to replace their old front entry door with something more energy efficient. It was very important to the homeowner that the overall structure of the entry way was kept the same, but that the overall aesthetic was updated. We wanted to modernize the entryway slightly without making the entryway stick out from the rest of the home, so the homeowners chose to install a fiberglass entry door with premium oak grain. The new entry door flows well with the overall aesthetic of the home and the homeowners love it!