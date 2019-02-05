From Dated to Grand: An Entryway Upgrade for Columbus Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus
on February 5, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Columbus, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Front Entry
Products Used:
The homeowners of this Columbus, OH home needed to replace their old front entry door with something more energy efficient. It was very important to the homeowner that the overall structure of the entry way was kept the same, but that the overall aesthetic was updated. We wanted to modernize the entryway slightly without making the entryway stick out from the rest of the home, so the homeowners chose to install a fiberglass entry door with premium oak grain. The new entry door flows well with the overall aesthetic of the home and the homeowners love it!
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.