<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

From Dated to Grand: An Entryway Upgrade for Columbus Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus

on February 5, 2019

Before

before image of columbus home with new fiberglass entry door

After

wood grain fiberglass entry door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Columbus, OH

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front Entry

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

The homeowners of this Columbus, OH home needed to replace their old front entry door with something more energy efficient. It was very important to the homeowner that the overall structure of the entry way was kept the same, but that the overall aesthetic was updated. We wanted to modernize the entryway slightly without making the entryway stick out from the rest of the home, so the homeowners chose to install a fiberglass entry door with premium oak grain. The new entry door flows well with the overall aesthetic of the home and the homeowners love it!



Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now