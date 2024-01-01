Columbus is home to a diverse mix of urban downtown, college neighborhoods, suburbs, and everything in between. Perhaps best known for its extreme passion for the Ohio State Buckeyes, Columbus is growing rapidly in popularity due to its booming job market, affordability, and relatively short average commute. Home to many Fortune 500 companies and a leader in the tech business, Columbus has a strong and relatively young workforce. These factors make Columbus a great place to live and have led to a booming housing market.

Home styles in Columbus are as varied as its residents — ranging from the charming Queen Anne and Victorian homes in Olde Town East or Victorian Village to rowhomes in the Italian Village and newer modern homes in the Greater Hilltop area or Berwyn East.

