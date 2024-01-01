<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Front Door Ideas to Add Big Style and Make a Lasting Impression

Columbus is home to a diverse mix of urban downtown, college neighborhoods, suburbs, and everything in between. Perhaps best known for its extreme passion for the Ohio State Buckeyes, Columbus is growing rapidly in popularity due to its booming job market, affordability, and relatively short average commute. Home to many Fortune 500 companies and a leader in the tech business, Columbus has a strong and relatively young workforce. These factors make Columbus a great place to live and have led to a booming housing market.

Home styles in Columbus are as varied as its residents — ranging from the charming Queen Anne and Victorian homes in Olde Town East or Victorian Village to rowhomes in the Italian Village and newer modern homes in the Greater Hilltop area or Berwyn East. Pella front doors offer design flexibility to complement or update any of these styles.

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Modern and Contemporary Style Doors

Modern front doors can match the style and exterior of a modern or contemporary home or simply add a touch of personality to any style of home. For a modern look, consider a flush-glazed full-light door panel with 3-1/2" flat simulated-divided-light grilles to provide the perfect touch of contemporary style. Dark colors and large panes of glass with minimal frames give a modern aesthetic, while sleek hardware adds to the look. Consider a black front door or a modern gray to update an entryway for a contemporary look.

Double Front Doors

Double front doors create a wider entrance for welcoming guests as well as add a visual anchor within your home’s front exterior. Double entrance doors can complement both traditional homes and modern exteriors. Finishes like color, glass, and hardware can take double doors from traditional elegance to modern appeal. Consider double entry door with contemporary glass doors for a sleek, modern look.

Glass Front Doors

Front entry doors with glass add an elegant, elevated look. Glass within the door panel or accompanying the front door as a transom or sidelight adds extra sunlight to your home, creating a welcoming environment. Glass front doors are seen in historic homes as well as modern and contemporary houses. Single and double entry doors are available with full-light glass panels as well as options in 1/2 light and 3/4 light.

Columbus Climate Recommendations

Durable Materials

Frequent storms during the winter bring bitter cold and frozen precipitation. Wood and fiberglass front doors are built to help withstand the weather.

Low-E Protection

Keep warm in the winter by helping to reduce the heat loss from your home. Doors with panes of glass with Low-E will help keep your home insulated, blocking out the cold and keeping the heat in.

Weather Protection

The elements can cause wear and decreased door performance. The direction your door faces (South and West exposures tend to expose a door to more sun) and whether or not your entry door is located under a covered entrance, overhang, or porch roof can affect performance. Protect the look of your front door with a storm door to keep your main entrance looking great for years.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

