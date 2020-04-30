<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Full-Frame Lifestyle Casements Improve Columbus Home Energy Efficiency

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus

on April 30, 2020

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Columbus, OH

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Side of home

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows, Wood Windows

This Columbus homeowner wanted to replace their windows in an effort to improve their home's overall energy efficiency. 

Pella of Columbus partnered with the homeowner, completing a full-frame replacement. The result? A significant efficiency boost. 

Not only were our Lifestyle Series casement windows a great fit with the home's overall aesthetic, but they also enhanced the energy efficiency of the home.

Before

Casement Windows Columbus Energy Efficiency

After

Casement window Columbus Energy Efficiency Second Angle

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

