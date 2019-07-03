<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Hinged Patio Door Upgrades Columbus Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus

on July 3, 2019

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Columbus, OH

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    The patio

  • Products Used:

    Hinged French Patio Doors

This Columbus, Ohio, homeowner wanted an upgrade to their patio door.

They had a builder grade sliding patio door and wanted something sturdier.

The Pella® Lifestyle Series French Patio Door was a sturdy and elegant upgrade option for the homeowners. They are ecstatic about the beautiful replacement.

Before

Exterior view of old sliding patio door on a home with tan siding

After

Exterior view of new wood hinged patio door on a home with tan siding

Before

Interior view of old white sliding patio door

After

Interior view of new wood hinged patio door system

