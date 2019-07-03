Hinged Patio Door Upgrades Columbus Home
on July 3, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Columbus, OH
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
The patio
Products Used:
This Columbus, Ohio, homeowner wanted an upgrade to their patio door.
They had a builder grade sliding patio door and wanted something sturdier.
The Pella® Lifestyle Series French Patio Door was a sturdy and elegant upgrade option for the homeowners. They are ecstatic about the beautiful replacement.
Before
After
Before
After
