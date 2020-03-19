<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Impervia Fiberglass Window Improves Lighting in Hilliard Home's Puzzle Room

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus

on March 19, 2020

Before

Hilliard Ohio home before fixed window installation

After

Hilliard Ohio fixed window puzzle room

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Hilliard, OH

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Puzzle Room

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows

This Hilliard, Ohio homeowner needed more light in their puzzle room. Instead of adding lamps for artificial light, they wanted to brighten the room with a cascade of natural light.

Our Pella team created an entirely new opening for this fixed window installation.

The new fiberglass window allows for tons of beautiful, natural light. Perfect for finding the right piece of our happy homeowner's next puzzle!

Hilliard Ohio home fixed window side angle

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

