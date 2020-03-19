Impervia Fiberglass Window Improves Lighting in Hilliard Home's Puzzle Room
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus
on March 19, 2020
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Hilliard, OH
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Puzzle Room
Products Used:
This Hilliard, Ohio homeowner needed more light in their puzzle room. Instead of adding lamps for artificial light, they wanted to brighten the room with a cascade of natural light.
Our Pella team created an entirely new opening for this fixed window installation.
The new fiberglass window allows for tons of beautiful, natural light. Perfect for finding the right piece of our happy homeowner's next puzzle!
