Replacement Windows Give Columbus Home Instant Upgrade
PostedbyJeff Dim
on March 6, 2018
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Columbus, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Side of the house
Products Used:
These Columbus, Ohio, homeowners wanted to let more light into their home so we lowered the sill on their casement wood windows.
The homeowners were pleased with the added light and updated look. As a bonus, the exterior cladding not only looks great, but can help protect the windows from the elements as well.
Before
After
