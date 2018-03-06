<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Replacement Windows Give Columbus Home Instant Upgrade

PostedbyJeff Dim

on March 6, 2018

Before

old wood casement windows in columbus

After

we lowered the sill of casement windows to let in more light

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Columbus, OH

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Side of the house

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows and Wood Windows

These Columbus, Ohio, homeowners wanted to let more light into their home so we lowered the sill on their casement wood windows.

The homeowners were pleased with the added light and updated look. As a bonus, the exterior cladding not only looks great, but can help protect the windows from the elements as well.

Before

before - two casement wood windows

After

after- two casement wood windows

