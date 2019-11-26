Lifestyle and Impervia Windows Shine in Columbus Apartments

This Columbus, Ohio, building owner needed a combination of Lifestyle and Pella® Impervia® windows in order to achieve the look they were going for in their community complex.

We installed wood Lifestyle Series windows on the first and second floors, and fiberglass Impervia series windows on the third through tenth floors. We used both applied grilles and grilles-between-the-glass in order to achieve the look and functionality needed in the community building.

The combination of the wood and fiberglass windows created the exact solution the building owner needed to get the aesthetic they wanted.