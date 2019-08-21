<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Lifestyle Double-Hung Windows Beautify Westerville Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus

on August 21, 2019

Two wood double-hung windows with half-circle transoms

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Westerville, OH

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Dining Room

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows and Wood Windows

This Westerville, Ohio, homeowner wanted to replace and upgrade the windows in their dining room for a more elevated and elegant look.

The homeowners needed windows that would match the look of the room itself as well as coordinate with the existing chandelier.

We replaced the old windows with wood double-hung windows from the Pella® Lifestyle Series that match the dining room and chandelier perfectly.

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

