Lifestyle Double-Hung Windows Beautify Westerville Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus
on August 21, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Westerville, OH
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Dining Room
Products Used:
This Westerville, Ohio, homeowner wanted to replace and upgrade the windows in their dining room for a more elevated and elegant look.
The homeowners needed windows that would match the look of the room itself as well as coordinate with the existing chandelier.
We replaced the old windows with wood double-hung windows from the Pella® Lifestyle Series that match the dining room and chandelier perfectly.
