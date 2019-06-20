Lifestyle Series Sliding Patio Door Transforms Deck
on June 20, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Clintonville, OH
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Patio Door
Products Used:
The homeowner of this Clintonville, Ohio, home wanted an upgraded patio door. One of their main goals with a new door was getting blinds between the glass as their current blinds were cumbersome and would obstruct the view.
In the place of a hinged patio door, we installed a wood sliding patio door from the Pella® Lifestyle Series with a custom interior stain and between-the-glass blinds.
The new door upgrades the patio and eliminates the hassle of the old blinds.
Before
After
