Lifestyle Series Sliding Patio Door Transforms Deck

The homeowner of this Clintonville, Ohio, home wanted an upgraded patio door. One of their main goals with a new door was getting blinds between the glass as their current blinds were cumbersome and would obstruct the view.

In the place of a hinged patio door, we installed a wood sliding patio door from the Pella® Lifestyle Series with a custom interior stain and between-the-glass blinds.

The new door upgrades the patio and eliminates the hassle of the old blinds.