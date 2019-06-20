<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Lifestyle Series Sliding Patio Door Transforms Deck

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus

on June 20, 2019

Before

Interior view of old hinged patio door

After

Interior view of new wood sliding patio door with between-the-glass blinds

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Clintonville, OH

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Patio Door

  • Products Used:

    Sliding Patio Doors

The homeowner of this Clintonville, Ohio, home wanted an upgraded patio door. One of their main goals with a new door was getting blinds between the glass as their current blinds were cumbersome and would obstruct the view.

In the place of a hinged patio door, we installed a wood sliding patio door from the Pella® Lifestyle Series with a custom interior stain and between-the-glass blinds.

The new door upgrades the patio and eliminates the hassle of the old blinds. 

Before

Exterior view of old hinged patio door on a home with white shingles.

After

Exterior view of new white sliding patio door on a home with white shingles

