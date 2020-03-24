Lifestyle Sliding Glass Door Upgrades Westerville Patio

These Westerville, Ohio homeowners had an older patio door that wasn't extremely functional and didn't allow for easy entry and exit. They called on our team to help remedy the situation.

In addition to wanting an easier way to go in and out of their dining room to their patio, the homeowners were also looking to update the color of the outside of their patio door. They wanted a new, fresh look that would still match their home's siding.

We installed a Lifestyle sliding glass door in Real Red. The size of the sliding glass door allows for more functionality for the homeowners to breeze onto the patio with ease. It also allows more space in the dining room since sliding glass doors don't require room to swing open.