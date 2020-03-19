Lifestyle Sliding Patio Door Refines Powell Patio

This Powell, Ohio homeowner needed a sliding door that would allow them easy access to the patio while also letting in enough light to brighten up the dining and living rooms.

The outdoor patio features a beautiful wood finish. We wanted a patio door that would match and complement this unique color and be of the highest quality possible.

Our Lifestyle patio door was the perfect solution. It's a sliding wood door, clad with a clean white aluminum that complements the unique patio. It also allows ample light to flow into the living and dining room and provides quick, easy access in and out of the patio area.