Columbus Interior Designer Replaces Windows with Pella
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Columbus, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Front of Home
Products Used:
A local Columbus interior designer was having some problems with her old drafty windows, along with some operational issues. Joe Young, one of our Pella sales reps, was able to consult with her and find the solution to her problems with double-hung wood replacement windows. We replaced two double-hung windows and a picture window on the front of her house.
The double-hung windows on this home paired with grilles for an updated look with instant charm and significantly increased curb appeal.
