Columbus Interior Designer Replaces Windows with Pella

PostedbyJeff Dim

on February 6, 2018

Project Scope

A local Columbus interior designer was having some problems with her old drafty windows, along with some operational issues. Joe Young, one of our Pella sales reps, was able to consult with her and find the solution to her problems with double-hung wood replacement windows. We replaced two double-hung windows and a picture window on the front of her house.

The double-hung windows on this home paired with grilles for an updated look with instant charm and significantly increased curb appeal.

