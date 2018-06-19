Low Maintenance Entry Door & Patio Door Replacement
June 19, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Columbus, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Entry door and patio
Products Used:
These Columbus, OH homeowners wanted to update the aesthetic of their home by replacing their entry door and patio door. The homeowners chose fiberglass for the entry door and had it painted Eldridge Gray. Fiberglass allows for low maintenance and the modern gray color updates their curb appeal. For the patio, we installed a vinyl sliding patio door without grilles for more natural light. These small replacement projects made a major aesthetic impact to update the home.
