Low Maintenance Entry Door & Patio Door Replacement

PostedbyJeff Dim

on June 19, 2018

Before

sliding patio door replacement

After

sliding patio door replacement after

Project Scope

These Columbus, OH homeowners wanted to update the aesthetic of their home by replacing their entry door and patio door. The homeowners chose fiberglass for the entry door and had it painted Eldridge Gray. Fiberglass allows for low maintenance and the modern gray color updates their curb appeal. For the patio, we installed a vinyl sliding patio door without grilles for more natural light. These small replacement projects made a major aesthetic impact to update the home. 



Before

sliding patio door replacement before

After

sliding patio door replacement after

