Mahogany Grain Fiberglass Entry Door Transforms Galena Home
on November 7, 2018
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Galena, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Front entry
Products Used:
The homeowners of this Galena, Ohio, home needed to replace their front entry door with something more energy efficient. They wanted to update the aesthetic of the home, but were concerned about finding the right size entry door that also matched the look of their home.
We installed a mahogany grain stained fiberglass entry door with a storm door for this project. The new entry door matches the aesthetic of the home perfectly and has eliminated the draft in the entry way.
