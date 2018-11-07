<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Mahogany Grain Fiberglass Entry Door Transforms Galena Home

Pella Windows & Doors of Columbus

on November 7, 2018

Before

before image of columbus home with new fiberglass entry door

After

after image of columbus home with new fiberglass entry door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Galena, OH

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front entry

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

The homeowners of this Galena, Ohio, home needed to replace their front entry door with something more energy efficient. They wanted to update the aesthetic of the home, but were concerned about finding the right size entry door that also matched the look of their home.

We installed a mahogany grain stained fiberglass entry door with a storm door for this project. The new entry door matches the aesthetic of the home perfectly and has eliminated the draft in the entry way. 

