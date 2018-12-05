Naval Blue Fiberglass Entry Door Modernizes Columbus Home
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Columbus, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Entryway
Products Used:
This Columbus homeowner wanted to update their outdated front entry door with a more modern style. They wanted a different color than the previous door, but wanted an entry door that matched the rest of the home. We installed a fiberglass entry door in a deep Naval color with a glass panel. The new entry door modernized the entry way while still matching the exterior of the home.
