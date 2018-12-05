<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Naval Blue Fiberglass Entry Door Modernizes Columbus Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus

on December 5, 2018

Before

before image of columbus home with new fiberglass entry door

After

after image of columbus home with new fiberglass entry door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Columbus, OH

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entryway

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

This Columbus homeowner wanted to update their outdated front entry door with a more modern style. They wanted a different color than the previous door, but wanted an entry door that matched the rest of the home. We installed a fiberglass entry door in a deep Naval color with a glass panel. The new entry door modernized the entry way while still matching the exterior of the home. 

