When it comes to finding a new home, new construction is a popular option if you want to customize your materials and finishes. Trending styles for new home builds across the country include modern and contemporary, new traditional, and modern farmhouse styles. Casement and double-hung windows remain top choices on new homes and sliding patio doors continue to be a favorite.
There are so many choices to make when you're building a new home. The team at Pella works with you and your builder to find the right mix of style and functionality to make your home the envy of the neighborhood.
Choosing quality building materials, including your windows and doors, is an important element of the custom build process.
Popular home styles and trends in Columbus
Architectural styles around Columbus and the surrounding area vary greatly, but large windows and patio doors with expansive glass continue to trend regardless of home style. If you're building a new home in Columbus consider large windows, combinations, and patio doors. All have the benefit of making your home feel brighter and airier.
Pella of Columbus can help you choose the right windows and doors to fit your home's unique style — and your budget. Talk to our expert team to choose the energy-efficient features, placement, and orientation to make the best use of your windows and doors. We can work with you, your builder and architect or designer to provide advice and recommendations.
Product Line: Pella Lifestyle Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Grilles Between-the-Glass
Product Line: Pella 250 Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Simulated Divided Light
