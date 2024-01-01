Pella Windows & Doors of Columbus
Although Pella Replacement Windows of Columbus has been serving the Columbus, Ohio region for over 21 years, the Columbus showroom opened in its new location in 2017. The previous showroom was located just a few minutes away, but this newer location also houses a product warehouse. In addition to serving Columbus, this showroom services several surrounding communities including Whitehall, Gahanna, New Albany, Delaware, Pickerington, Dublin, Westerville, Mansfield, Upper Arlington, and Newark.
The Columbus showroom is conveniently located on Gemini Parkway. To find this showroom, exit highway 71 using the Gemini or Polaris exit, then head west to the corner of Polaris and Gemini.
This showroom, along with several others across Ohio, is family-owned and operated by the Gunton Corporation, which was established in 1932.
Supporting the local communities
The Columbus showroom regularly hosts commercial, trade and architectural events including classes and lunch and learns. Our staff is pleased to support the local Cleveland Food Bank and Toys for Tots. And we are proud to partner with these local organizations:
- American Institute of Architects (AIA)
- Home Builders Association (HBA) of Akron
- Better Business Bureau (BBB)
- National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI)
Interested in joining our team? Please visit our careers page.
Columbus Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
- Columbus Bay Windows
- Columbus Double-Hung Windows
- Columbus Sliding Glass Doors
- Columbus French Doors
- Columbus Front Doors
- Columbus Bifold Patio Doors
