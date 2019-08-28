New Craftsman Door Beautifies Grove City Front Entry
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus
on August 28, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Grove City, OH
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Entryway
Products Used:
Fiberglass Entry Doors and Craftsman Style Entry Door
This Grove City, Ohio, homeowner needed to replace an old entry door that was making their home feel really worn out. The homeowner wanted to let more light into their home and give their entryway a more upgraded feel.
We installed a new fiberglass entry door system with full length sidelights.
The replacement gave the homeowners entryway a new life and really updated the overall aesthetic of the home as well.
