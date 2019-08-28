<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
New Craftsman Door Beautifies Grove City Front Entry

on August 28, 2019

Before

Exterior view of old entry door on a brick home

After

Exterior view of new fiberglass entry door and full-light sidelights on a red brick home

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Grove City, OH

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entryway

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors and Craftsman Style Entry Door

This Grove City, Ohio, homeowner needed to replace an old  entry door that was making their home feel really worn out. The homeowner wanted to let more light into their home and give their entryway a more upgraded feel.

We installed a new fiberglass entry door system with full length sidelights.

The replacement gave the homeowners entryway a new life and really updated the overall aesthetic of the home as well.

