New Energy Efficient Windows in Columbus Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus

on December 12, 2018

Before

before image of columbus home with new wood casement windows

After

energy efficient casement windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Columbus, OH

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Back of home

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows and Wood Windows

This Columbus, Ohio, homeowner needed to replace their old builder grade casement windows. They felt their old windows weren't as energy efficient as they could be and felt the windows didn't match the outside of the home as well as they could.

We installed wood casement windows for this project. We matched the color of the rock on the home to the windows perfectly using our Poplar White color.

The homeowners are overjoyed with the rejuvenation of their home.

