New Energy Efficient Windows in Columbus Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus
on December 12, 2018
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Columbus, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Back of home
Products Used:
This Columbus, Ohio, homeowner needed to replace their old builder grade casement windows. They felt their old windows weren't as energy efficient as they could be and felt the windows didn't match the outside of the home as well as they could.
We installed wood casement windows for this project. We matched the color of the rock on the home to the windows perfectly using our Poplar White color.
The homeowners are overjoyed with the rejuvenation of their home.
