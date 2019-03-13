New Entry Door Eliminates Draft for a Columbus Business

The owner of this 1950s building in Columbus, Ohio, is a chiropractor who has made many changes to the front of his building as it used to be a home. The old entry doors were drafty and unappealing for his business. Employees had to wear multiple layers in the front office due to the draft the doors were letting in. The doctor wanted entry doors that would fix the lack of energy efficiency and allow more light into his office.

We installed a fiberglass entry door with a full light panel and nickel hardware. We used obscured tempered glass and the full light panel to allow more light into the office while protecting patients' privacy. The doctor has noted that his regular customers have commented on the improved functionality and overall beauty of the new and updated entryway. His employees are extremely happy with the warmer entryway.