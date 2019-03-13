<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

New Entry Door Eliminates Draft for a Columbus Business

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus

on March 13, 2019

Before

before image of columbus chiropractic office with new fiberglass entry door

After

Full Glass Fiberglass Entry Door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Business

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Columbus, OH

  • Age of Structure:

    1950's

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entryway

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

The owner of this 1950s building in Columbus, Ohio, is a chiropractor who has made many changes to the front of his building as it used to be a home. The old entry doors were drafty and unappealing for his business. Employees had to wear multiple layers in the front office due to the draft the doors were letting in. The doctor wanted entry doors that would fix the lack of energy efficiency and allow more light into his office. 

We installed a fiberglass entry door with a full light panel and nickel hardware. We used obscured tempered glass and the full light panel to allow more light into the office while protecting patients' privacy. The doctor has noted that his regular customers have commented on the improved functionality and overall beauty of the new and updated entryway. His employees are extremely happy with the warmer entryway.

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now