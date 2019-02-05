New Fiberglass Entry Door Updates Columbus Home With Classic Look

The homeowner of this Columbus, OH home wanted an elevated look that was a clear upgrade from their original door. They were interested in a wood look but wanted something that was low maintenance. We installed a mahogany grain fiberglass entry door and changed out the side-lights as well to achieve a more cohesive and classic look for the entryway. The new entry door has updated the aesthetic of the home immensely and the homeowners love the low maintenance of the fiberglass material.