New Fiberglass Entry Door Updates Columbus Home With Classic Look

Posted by Pella Windows & Doors of Columbus

on February 5, 2019

Before

before image of columbus home with new fiberglass entry door

After

mahogany grain fiberglass entry door in Columbus

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Columbus, OH

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front entry

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

The homeowner of this Columbus, OH home wanted an elevated look that was a clear upgrade from their original door. They were interested in a wood look but wanted something that was low maintenance. We installed a mahogany grain fiberglass entry door and changed out the side-lights as well to achieve a more cohesive and classic look for the entryway. The new entry door has updated the aesthetic of the home immensely and the homeowners love the low maintenance of the fiberglass material. 

