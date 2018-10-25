New Fiberglass Windows Rid Draft In Columbus Home

This Columbus, OH homeowner was doing small renovations to their home and replacing the windows was on the top of their "must-do" list. The home had original aluminum windows which allowed drafts inside the home. We installed fiberglass single-hung windows for this project. The new fiberglass single-hung windows have given this beautiful old home a new life on the outside and provided warmth on the inside by ridding the cold and draft from the previous windows. The homeowners also painted the exterior of the home, which provides an even more striking result of the renovation.