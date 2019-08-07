<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
New Single-Hung Windows Beautify Upper Arlington Home

Posted by Pella Windows & Doors of Columbus

on August 7, 2019

New white vinyl single-hung window with traditional grille pattern and black shutters on gray home

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Upper Arlington, OH

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire front of home

  • Products Used:

    Single-Hung Windows and Vinyl Windows

This Upper Arlington, Ohio, homeowner wanted to upgrade their home and update the curb appeal while also increasing their energy efficiency.

We replaced the original windows with single-hung vinyl windows with traditional grille patterns.

The beautiful whole-home replacement both increases the energy efficiency and the curb appeal of the home.

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

