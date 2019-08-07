New Single-Hung Windows Beautify Upper Arlington Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus
on August 7, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Upper Arlington, OH
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire front of home
Products Used:
This Upper Arlington, Ohio, homeowner wanted to upgrade their home and update the curb appeal while also increasing their energy efficiency.
We replaced the original windows with single-hung vinyl windows with traditional grille patterns.
The beautiful whole-home replacement both increases the energy efficiency and the curb appeal of the home.
Project Gallery
