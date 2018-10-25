New Vinyl Windows Provide Better Functionality in Columbus Home
on October 25, 2018
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Columbus, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire home
Products Used:
The homeowners of this Columbus, OH home needed to replace their old drafty aluminum windows. They wanted windows with better energy efficiency and functionality. We installed vinyl sliding windows and single-hung windows for this project. The new vinyl windows provide low maintenance and better functionality.
We also installed a sliding patio door. The homeowners chose to install a vinyl sliding patio door because of the low maintenance and energy efficiency it provides.
