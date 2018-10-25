<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
New Vinyl Windows Provide Better Functionality in Columbus Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus

on October 25, 2018

Before

before image of columbus home with new vinyl windows

After

after image of columbus home with new sliding vinyl window

Project Scope

The homeowners of this Columbus, OH home needed to replace their old drafty aluminum windows. They wanted windows with better energy efficiency and functionality. We installed vinyl sliding windows and single-hung windows for this project. The new vinyl windows provide low maintenance and better functionality.

We also installed a sliding patio door. The homeowners chose to install a vinyl sliding patio door because of the low maintenance and energy efficiency it provides.

Before

side before image of columbus home with new vinyl windows

After

another after image of columbus home with new vinyl single hung windw

