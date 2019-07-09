<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

New Vinyl Windows Update Westerville Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus

on July 9, 2019

Before

Interior view of old window above kitchen sink

After

Exterior view of second-story of home with two side-by-side double-hung vinyl windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Westerville, OH

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire home

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows and Vinyl Windows

This Westerville, Ohio, homeowner had damaged windows that needed to be replaced.

The homeowner's strict HOA had a lot of restrictions and guidelines to follow.

We installed Pella 250 Series vinyl windows in an almond color on the outside and cased the interior with early American stain on pine. The homeowner is thrilled with the result. 

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now