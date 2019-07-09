New Vinyl Windows Update Westerville Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus
on July 9, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Westerville, OH
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire home
Products Used:
This Westerville, Ohio, homeowner had damaged windows that needed to be replaced.
The homeowner's strict HOA had a lot of restrictions and guidelines to follow.
We installed Pella 250 Series vinyl windows in an almond color on the outside and cased the interior with early American stain on pine. The homeowner is thrilled with the result.
