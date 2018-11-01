Window to Patio Door Transforms Columbus Home
on November 1, 2018
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Columbus, OH
Age of Structure:
1931
Area of Structure Involved:
Patio
Products Used:
This Columbus, Ohio, homeowner recently added a patio to the home and wanted to be able to access it from the living room.
We removed an old window and installed a hinged patio door in its place.
The new patio door allows for easy access to the new patio and the homeowner is very pleased with the finished product.
