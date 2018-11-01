<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Window to Patio Door Transforms Columbus Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus

on November 1, 2018

Before

before image of columbus home with new patio doors

After

after image of columbus home with new patio doors

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Columbus, OH

  • Age of Structure:

    1931

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Patio

  • Products Used:

    Hinged French Patio Doors

This Columbus, Ohio, homeowner recently added a patio to the home and wanted to be able to access it from the living room.

We removed an old window and installed a hinged patio door in its place. 

The new patio door allows for easy access to the new patio and the homeowner is very pleased with the finished product.

