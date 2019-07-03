<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Pella 250 Series Vinyl Windows Improve Energy Efficiency in Gahanna Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus

on July 3, 2019

Before

Exterior view of two damaged casement windows on a Tudor-style home

After

Exterior view of two new brown vinyl casement windows on a Tudor-style home

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Gahanna, OH

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front of home

  • Products Used:

    Vinyl Windows and Casement Windows

This Gahanna, Ohio, homeowner had damaged windows that were not energy efficient and needed replacing.

Due to the homeowner's association requirements, the vinyl windows had to have a brown exterior finish.

We replaced the damaged windows with two-tone brown vinyl casement windows. The homeowner is happy with how the new casements look and are even happier with how much more energy efficient the new windows are.

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now