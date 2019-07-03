Pella 250 Series Vinyl Windows Improve Energy Efficiency in Gahanna Home
on July 3, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Gahanna, OH
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Front of home
Products Used:
This Gahanna, Ohio, homeowner had damaged windows that were not energy efficient and needed replacing.
Due to the homeowner's association requirements, the vinyl windows had to have a brown exterior finish.
We replaced the damaged windows with two-tone brown vinyl casement windows. The homeowner is happy with how the new casements look and are even happier with how much more energy efficient the new windows are.
Project Gallery
